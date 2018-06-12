Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - May 2018

General update

CCCM Cluster coordinators participated in DOCC flood assessments to Beletwayne, Jowhar and Jalalaqsi which have been severely affected by flooding. CCCM activities will soon begin in Beletwyne to support the flood response in IDP sites.

The CCCM cluster held a workshop with the GBV subcluster in Mogadishu. The aim of the workshop was to strengthen GBV mainstreaming in CCCM activities and to build a common strategy to support GBV referral pathways in IDP sites.

The CCCM Cluster held a workshop with the HLP subcluster in Mogadishu. The purpose of the workshop was to formulate a cluster strategy to mitigate the risk of evictions in IDP sites through a common approach by CCCM and HLP actors. CCCM partners are now working with HLP partners in 3 districts to conduct eviction risk mapping of sites to gather information about the status of land tenure agreements and mitigate evications.

CCCM partners in Baidoa launched an inter-agency complaints and feedback mechanisms which will improve accountability and service delivery to IDPs.

In order to improve gender representation, camp management in Dollow formed the first site level women’s association. This association is the first step in a global project to improve women’s participation in displacement settings.

A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Baidoa on 06-08 May 2018. The operation was led by CCCM partners, and included 39 participants from 3 government ministries, 5 INGOs, 3 NGOs, and 2 UN agency. In total 377 IDP sites, hosting 44,995 households, were assessed and mapped. Compared to the last site verification, there is an increase of 54 sites and 3670 households. Of the 54 additional sites, only 17 are new and the remaining 37 are the results of existing sites splitting due to disputes amongst communities.

Site monitoring of services was conducted in all 21 sites in Garowe. The site monitoring tool is a monthly tool that captures changes in sector-based standards, partner coverage and accessibility within IDP sites using three key informants (community leader, female resident and male resident) as a means of receiving unbiased, accurate information. The May round of site monitoring revealed a decrease in WASH services which has been flagged to relevant actors.