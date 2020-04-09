Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of March 2020

General update

In an effort to scale up COVID-19 prevention and response activities, CCCM partners have reached 216 populated IDP sites across the country with awareness messaging campaigns and key updates to emergency referral pathways. CCCM partners used a diverse methodology of small group sessions, door-to-door information dissemination and megaphone use to assure that all members of the community are aware of COVID-19 prevention measures. Partners also trained Camp Management Committee members (CMCs) on social distancing, remote operations and the reporting of COVID-19 cases.

CCCM partner has equipped the newly constructed community center with the required materials in Baidoa. The center was handed over to the Camp Management Committee (CMC) to facilities them to enhance the management of the sites. 45 community leaders (25 women and 20 men) from three different IDP sites were trained on the camp management in Baidoa.

Another five committees comprised of 50 members were also established in the sites of Galkayo. All the committee members were trained on the coordination, leadership, roles, responsibilities, and management of the sites. Additional 30 camp committee members (23 women and seven men) from seven targeted sites received training on site planning in Banadir.

CCCM partners have distributed site maintenance tools to the site improvement committees in Mogadishu. These tools will help the community to continue on voluntarily basis the site improvement work in their respective sites after the end of CCCM projects.

Meanwhile, the community-led site maintenance activities to ensure the upkeep of sites through cash for work activities were started in four sites of Belet Xawo. 200 displaced people will benefit from the cash for work scheme. To ensure community-based support, CCCM partners mobilized over 150 community volunteers who conducted camp cleanups in nine IDP sites of Kismayo.

Community solar lights were installed in nine sites of Kismayo. The communal lighting is an essential public service for a safer environment and reducing GBV incidents in IDP sites.

The CCCM partner trained 45 Camp Management Committee members on the HLP in Luuq. The purpose of the training was to ensure the CMCs are aware of the land tenure issues, properly map and refer sites at risk of eviction to the HLP actors.