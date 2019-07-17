Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of June 2019

General update

CCCM partners conducted a safety audit in 16 sites of Hargeisa. The aim of the exercise was to evaluate site-level GBV risk associated to the physical structure, layout and provisions of critical shelter arrangements.

FGDs along the safety audit were also held with both women and girls in the sites.

CCCM partners conducted a site verification and vulnerability assessment in the IDP sites of Luuq. The vulnerability assessment creates a database of all households in the displacement sites. The assessment allows for improved targeting of sites and avoids duplication during assistance provision by partners.

In an effort to improve site safety and protection standards for the IDP population, CCCM partners in Hargeisa formed 11 Site Maintenance Committees (SMCs) whose primary function is to conduct small-scale site maintenance activities. Given the high number of people using site infrastructures like latrines and other facilities, such efforts are essential to maintain hygiene standards and contribute to the overall site safety. The CCCM team donated a range of tools to the Sites Management Committees in order to carry out site upgrading and infrastructure improvements through a daily labor scheme, allowing them to strengthen their purchasing power and resilience while improving site infrastructures.

In Kismayo, a 3-day CCCM training was conducted for 23 participants from local government ministries and humanitarian partners responsible for provision of services in the IDP sites.

A total of 1,000 households were relocated to a newly developed public space in Baidoa by CCCM partners.

The targeted families were previously living in private IDP sites and were at high risk of eviction. The new public site has improved access to services and secure land tenure.