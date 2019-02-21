Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - January 2019

General update

The CCCM partner in Dollow launched a new project focused on improving women's participation in IDP sites. The project commenced a 4-day Women’s Participation Workshop with Site Teams to identify ongoing gaps in promoting women and girls’ participation in displacement settings, and to explore, adapt and practice using various participatory tools for purposeful inclusion of women and girls. The workshop included meaningful discussions on identifying and preventing Gender-Based Violence (GBV), reflecting on existing norms of inclusion and marginalization, and ways mainstream gender in data collection and analysis.

The CCCM team in Garowe conducted a GBV referral pathway campaign all 24 IDPs in Garowe and Burtinle. The team conducted awareness-raising campaigns and disseminated information on GBV referral pathways and the intra site Complaint and Feedback mechanism.

A joint site verification was conducted in Baidoa by the CCCM cluster, government authorities, and humanitarian partners. There is a total of 391 IDP sites hosting a total of 47,873 displaced households with 323,691 individuals in Baidoa. The exercise will be repeated in three months.

CCCM partners in Kismayo worked with site maintenance committees to upgrade and rehabilitate site infrastructures such as latrines, water points and main gates.

Data collection for the Detailed Site Assessments was analyzed. Data was collected in seventeen regions of Somalia, including 44 districts. The data set will be available by the end of February.