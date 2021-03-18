Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of February 2021

General Updates

As fears of a new wave of COVID 19 infections increases, partners organized RCCE sessions with more than 230 community leaders on ways to support COVID-19 awareness raising in their respective sites. Partners continue to circulate MoH and WHO endorsed RCCE content with the broader IDP population, making special considerations for vulnerable IDP communities ensuring that such communities have access to reliable and updated COVID-19 information.

Site clean-up campaigns implemented by CCCM partners featured attendance of more than 500 community members. Community members utilized tools and equipment distributed by CCCM partners to improve the overall quality of life within targeted IDP sites.

CCCM partners trained 256 community members including HLP community focal points on advocating for eviction protections and best methods for coordinating with local authorities on HLP issues.

Community leaders were involved in service mapping and service monitoring activities at the site-level aimed at measuring the quality of service offered by service providers in IDP sites. This exercise identified gaps in WASH service that were flagged to service providers through coordination with both the national and sub-national cluster.

Newly constructed community centers in Burao and Buhoodle IDP sites were equipped and handed over to community members creating an accessible space for community meetings and ceremonies.

Evictions risk mapping exercises conducted by CCCM partners identified sites with eviction risks in Daynile and Qardo; together with service providers and HLP focal points, stakeholders advocated for a safe and dignified relocation for Jaamacada IDP site in Qardo.

Gaps

• Restricted humanitarian access in some parts of south and central Somalia

• Lack of information on service provision at site level

• Lack of land tenure and forced evictions inhibit the ability of partners to improve living conditions in sites

• Low levels of community participation and AAP inhibit ability to improve beneficiary targeting to include marginalized populations

• COVID-19 pandemic creating changes in service modalities and the need to prioritize risk communication activities over traditional CCCM tasks