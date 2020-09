CCCM partners continue to provide inclusive Risk Communication activities (awareness raising on COVID-19) at the IDP site-level targeting site leaders, committee groups and IDP populations and have reached a total of 921 IDP sites out of 2344 IDP sites nationally, covering 1,091,009 persons (42% out of total 2.6 million). Partners trained more than 680 community members 518F/162M on COVID prevention and response.