Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of August 2019

General update

CCCM partners conducted a safety audit in 2 sites of Dollow. The aim of audit is to observe, understand and evaluate site level GBV risks associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructures and services such WASH, shelter, health, nutrition, education as well as safety, security and other services.

CCCM activities have started in Belet Xawo. The activities include site monitoring and site improvement through cash for work and installation of solar lights.

The CCCM Cluster conducted a Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring Survey. The aim of the survey was to enable Cluster partners to assess the degree to which their Cluster has achieved its core functions (as determined by the IASC). The ndings will be discussed with participants at the cluster meeting where actions suggested for performance improvements will be planned accordingly.

The CCCM partner in Bossaso trained all Camp Management Committee members in PSEA and MHPSS to ensure that cases are properly identied and referred.

The CCCM partner in Banadir started site improvement project in 7 sites of Deynille and Kaxda. 200 displaced people will benet from the cash for work scheme. 102 vulnerable households at risk of eviction have been relocated by CCCM partners to Wadajir settlement in Galkayo. All families have received permanent shelters and land titles from the authorities. A total of 1,152 households are targeted for relocation and to benet from permanent shelters and land titles in Wadajir