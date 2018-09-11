Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - August 2018

General update

CCCM partners constructed community meeting halls in 10 IDP settlements in Kaxda and Daynile districts of Benadir. These social halls serve settlement leaders and IDP committees to better manage their respective camps and coordinate with various stakeholders providing support.

A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo on 6-9 August 2018. The operation was led by CCCM partners, and included 72 participants from 4 government offices, 7 NGOs, and 1 UN agency. In total 134 IDP sites, hosting 10,934 households, were assessed and mapped. The number of IDP sites has reduced by 25% compared to the last verification exercise conducted in January 2018.

Partners distributed settlement planning tools to 9 settlements in Afgooye corridor and 20 sites in Baidoa. These kits help camp committees maintain their sites to ensure sanitary living conditions and reduce the risks of flooding and fire outbreak.

A Public Site Task Force meeting was held on August 15th in Baidoa. The Taskforce was chaired by the Ministry of Planning and the CCCM Cluster. Topics of the meeting covered the TOR of the task force, the community engagement strategy and site planning.

Camp Management Committees trainings were conducted for 150 camp leaders in Kismayo and 50 leaders in Baidoa. These trainings covered topics such as community participation, problem identification and prioritization, and use of community complaint and feedback mechanisms.

The first service mapping exercise of Galkayo was conducted. Information on humanitarian service delivery was collected for 71 IDP sites (37 IDPs in North and 34 IDPs in South).