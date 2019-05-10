10 May 2019

Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of April 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Action plans were developed by Site Management Committees in Sanaag to identify maintenance activities to be conducted in their sites. Once the action plans are validated, the camp management partner operating in the site will support committees to carry out the projects.

CCCM Partners conducted a Go and See visit with representatives of 15 IDP sites to the new Baidoa Public Site. Communities were shown the site and services available, including the security posts, plot sizes, water collection points, and lockable household latrines.

107 households (921 individuals) were evicted by private land owners in Baidoa. CCCM teams supported the relocation of the 107 HHs in to other sites with formal land lease agreement for 5 years. The camp management team mobilized neighboring IDPs to facilitate their integration into their new community

In an effort to improve site safety and security at night, CCCM partners completed the installation of 72 solar lamps in Garowe and Burtinle IDP sites. These lights provide dawn to dusk lighting which allow site residents to move freely at night by mitigating protection risks for women and girls who are most vulnerable to attacks and abuse particularly when it is dark.

CCCM partners conducted camp clean ups in 25 sites in Banadir using a cash for work modality.

The CCCM subnational focal point in Somaliland conducted a two-day capacity building training for participants from Somaliland National Displacement and Refugee Agency (NDRA) on camp coordination and camp management. The aim of the training was to develop shared understandings of roles & responsibilities, accountability to affected population, coordination and information management in camps and camp-like settings in order to contribute to effective settlement responses and quality intervention to ensure improvements in service provision to internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in communal settings. The 2-day training was the rst CCCM capacity building trainings delivered in Somaliland.

