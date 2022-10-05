Somalia: CCCM 2022 Rapid Gender Analysis (September 2022)

OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Somalia has deteriorated in the past year. The country has experienced a fourth consecutive failed rainy season and rising food prices, which together are pushing significant swathes of the country towards famine. Between January and August 2022, over 1,000,000 people had left their homes seeking food, water, shelter, economic opportunity, protection and assistance. The scale and rate of displacement also appears to be accelerating; between May and June, 112,448 people were displaced by drought, a 231 per cent increase compared to May 2022.

The recently displaced are a new layer on Somalia’s protracted displacement crisis; one of the largest in the world at 2,900,00 people. Internal displacement in Somalia is a cumulative effect of successive shocks and stressors in recent years: frequent climate change-induced drought, desert locusts that decimated crops, flooding from seasonal rains, persistent conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. All have impacted Somali households’ ability to pursue livelihoods and education and meet vital needs.

The displaced in Somalia tend to migrate to urban areas with the expectation of access to humanitarian assistance, livelihoods and a semblance of security and safety. During displacement, settlement in informal IDP sites established on private land is common. The sites are generally characterized by poor living standards, lack of tenure security, and inadequate access to basic services. Life in IDP settlements is precarious. Displaced people living in IDP sites are not able to meet their basic needs due to inconsistent service provision and barriers to accessing available services.

Local integration and IDP returns are also limited as many displaced families have lost livelihoods and protective social structures and networks, they are unable to reconstitute them either in their cities/villages of origin or in the areas to which they have migrated; their reliance on humanitarian services is unlikely to abate.

BACKGROUND

The sites of spontaneous IDP settlement site where displaced populations relocate from their places of origin are often on privately owned land and severely underserved. These sites are often smaller in size, strewn around urban settings and densely populated area.

Importantly for the humanitarian response, spontaneous settlements display housing types, WASH facilities and accessible services that fall below minimum standards. The threat of eviction looms large on these populations with very little opportunity to advocate for aid or better living conditions. These sites are typically governed by ’gatekeepers’ who may be landowners, individuals with connections with local authorities, clan elders or voluntary community leaders. These camp committees do not fulfil the function of a camp committee: they are not representative of the demographics of the population and do not necessarily aid the objectives of a principled humanitarian response in reaching and responding to the needs of the community based on their sex, age, disability and minority status.

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster and its partners have endeavored to standardize coordination mechanisms at site-level to ensure the protection and dignity of IDPs living in settlements or camp-like settings. CCCM Cluster mechanisms at site-level are intended to ensure the efficient delivery of services to displaced populations irrespective of their sex, age, disability in different types of displacement settings.2 The CCCM Cluster coordinates the activities of 23 operational humanitarian partners in 1,148 IDP sites throughout Somalia.

To address the challenges related to camp management, the CCCM Cluster and its partners at national and sub-national levels have worked together to create inclusive camp management committees that are representative of the site’s population and serve the interests of the community. Camp management committees are expected to communicate to the communities they represent and to bring issues and challenges affecting the different sex, age, disabled, minority groups in the community to partners operating within the site.

The committees established within sites are responsible for maintaining site infrastructure, providing services based on needs and gaps, collecting and sharing data and monitoring the delivery of services in accordance to gender-responsive standards. The camp management committees play an important role in site governance in addition to mobilization efforts such as facilitating participation of community members or ensuring prevention of and coordinated response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the sites.