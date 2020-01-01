Somalia: Capacity Statement 2018

Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries:

213,986: Children reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

51,908: People reached by WASH interventions.

97,011: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs, including cash transfers and DRR

Budget: $10.78 M

Staff: 290

Donors: SomReP, CDCS-French, SIDA, DFID, European Aid, Kulyzc, OCHA, UNICEF,

Global Affairs Canada, This Bar Saves Lives

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has responded to humanitarian crises in Somalia for 26 years, meeting urgent humanitarian and development needs of women, girls, boys, and men across the country. Current humanitarian activities cover gender sensitive Nutrition, WASH, Health, and Food Security and Livelihoods in Banadir, Lower Shabelle, Bakool and Nugaal. This long-serving presence in South-Central Somalia has enabled us to earn continued trust of the local administration and communities. Our detailed understanding of the context and humanitarian situation has proved critical to the successful implementation of our programs