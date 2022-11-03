Somalia is calling: Averting drought from becoming a famine

1. Introduction

Drought is a natural phenomenon caused by a prolonged period of abnormally low rainfall, accompanied by high temperatures, leading to a shortage of water. Water shortages directly contribute to crop failure and the death of livestock which can quickly result in chronic food insecurity. It is important to note, however, that the severity of a drought is not simply the result of the rainfall deficit but also depends on its timing and duration. Only a few years after the last crisis, the severe drought that is currently ravaging the Horn of Africa (HoA) has brought the plight of the Somali people in the region back to the spotlight. Somali names for droughts are usually related to their duration and/or intensity and ensuing impacts: Gaatamo (flash drought), Gaag-ma-reebto (wiped out nearly all living organisms) and Dabadheer (long tailed because it lasted longer than previously known droughts). According to the latest World Meteorological Organization (WMO) projections, this latest drought looks almost certain to persist well into 2023.

It is notable that drought does not often evolve into famine in neighboring countries with comparable climatic conditions. Somalia is by far the most vulnerable nation to the impact of recurrent droughts (and other natural disasters) due to a number of overlapping factors:

• Firstly, Somalia has long coasts on both the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and relatively flat topography with an arid or semi-arid climate, making it prone to recurrent droughts and floods with increasing frequency.

• Secondly, droughts that might have occurred once in 10 years or longer now happen more frequently and with greater intensity due to climate change. Since the beginning of the new millennium, the number and duration of droughts has risen by 29%.

• Thirdly, weak institutional ability and the acute lack of security represent a toxic combination that severely limit the government’s ability to respond in order to prevent droughts from becoming deadly famine.

The Federal Government of Somalia and UN agencies have not officially declared famine in the country. However, all sides agree that the situation has reached dangerously critical levels. Somalia is currently in the throes of the worst drought crisis in decades and on the brink of famine the likes of which has not been observed in recent history.

A grim statistic from a recent World Food Program (WFP) report projects that between October and December 2022, more than seven million Somalis will face acute food insecurity, 1.5 million children under five years of age will suffer acute malnutrition and 213,000 people will face a “catastrophic level of hunger”.

Time is running out for hundreds of thousands of Somalis as famine is almost but certain. This policy brief addresses the following issues including:- the extent to which climate change drives current extreme droughts; why drought often turns into famine in Somalia but not in other countries in the Horn of Africa with a similar climate; what can be learned from previous emergency drought experiences; and the practical solutions that could help to alleviate the impact of drought and enhance recovery efforts.