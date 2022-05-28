Somalia — Border Point Flow Monitoring — Annual Report — (2021)

In 2021, DTM teams observed 281,527 movements at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). Out of the total observed movements, 43 per cent (121,095) were incoming flows. People interviewed originated from Ethiopia (66%), Kenya (13%) and Djibouti (10%). In addition, 10 per cent of the incoming flows were recorded as internal movements. Fifty-seven per cent (160,432) of the movements were outgoing flows. The people on the move interviewed mainly intended to reach Ethiopia (46%), Saudi Arabia (23%), Yemen (15%), Kenya (11%) and Djibouti (6%).

As in 2020, the main reason for movements in 2021 was economic. This is a trend observed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have heavily impacted employment and business opportunities. Previously to the pandemic, in 2019, the most common reason for movement was attributed to seasonal migration. The main nationality reported was predominantly Somali (68%) followed by Ethiopian (27%). Half of the migrants interviewed would want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if the vaccine was offered to them.