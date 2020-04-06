Somalia
Somalia: Baidoa Movement Trend Tracking Report (Annual Report 2019)
89% of the observed movements were entries to Baidoa, mainly from Bakool and Bay regions. Most of the movements were due to insecurity (41%) and shortage of food (25%). A surge in movements was observed in July, 60% was due to a shortage of food. The specific needs concerned mainly breastfeeding women (62%), malnourished people (23%) and pregnant women (20%).
