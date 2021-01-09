Somalia: Assessment of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP), October 2020

Context

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia is complex in its nature and characterized by different ongoing armed conflicts, recurrent climatic shocks, and more recently locust swarms and COVID-19. While Somalia has relatively few reported cases on a global scale to date, it is estimated that a lack of testing capacities leaves a large number of cases unreported. Low access to adequate hygiene facilities, coupled with gaps in awareness about the disease could also contribute to a continued growth in cases countrywide. Besides the direct effects on the health of affected populations, the pandemic also threatens to aggravate existing issues and needs in the areas of food security, livelihoods, non-food items, education, WASH, and protection.

This factsheet presents the findings of a KAP survey conducted by REACH between 21 and 30 September 2020 in seven locations across Somalia.

Methodology

Primary data collection employed a Key Informant (KI) methodology with KI interviews conducted by REACH enumerators via phone for seven locations across Somalia. One location per state was targeted to ensure complete geographic coverage. Contact information of KIs was used in part from previous REACH assessments, as well as referrals by respondents. For each location an equal distribution between KIs from displaced and non-displaced communities was targeted. Furthermore, gender and roles of the KIs within the community were monitored, as the assessment tried to achieve an even gender balance, as well as 10% of especially knowledgeable KIs. For this assessment, community leaders, religious leaders, members of various resident committees, health workers and vendors were assumed to be more knowledgeable of the situation.

KIs were asked to report on the neighbourhood or IDP site they currently reside in. If not specified otherwise, the figures in this factsheet show results for the situation in the communities that the KIs reported on.

The choice of locations, methodology and questions for the survey was done in coordination with the WASH Cluster Somalia.

Assessment information

Assessed locations: 7

Total number of KIs: 1,052

Total number of KIs who heard of COVID-19: 1,001

... of which are non-displaced: 521

... of which are displaced: 480