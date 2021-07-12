Somalia: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas (May 2021)

CONTEXT

The humanitarian context in Somalia in 2021 remains fragile as large parts of the country’s territory, particularly the regions in the South Central, continue to experience cumulative effects of the complex security situation and climate-related shocks. Lasting presence of armed groups in particular areas of South Central Somalia as well as logistical constraints create gaps in timely information about the needs of the populations in those regions . Whereas few urban centers can be accessed by the humanitarian organizations, biggest parts of those regions, predominantly rural, are hard-to-reach areas. Disruption of supply chains due to COVID-19 pandemic, weather conditions and largescale locust invasion led to depletion of stock and increase of prices of food and non-food items (NFIs), thus putting additional burden on the most vulnerable people.

The central and southern regions of Somalia are characterised by relatively high levels of needs, insecurity, and limited humanitarian access.

Simultaneously, these regions host the largest proportion of internally displaced persons (IDPs); an estimated 1.4 million of the approximately 2.6 million IDPs in Somalia reside in this part of the country.

The majority of IDPs settle in camps located around large urban centres. Security and logistical constraints limit the data available on population needs in these territories.

To help address these critical information gaps and to assist humanitarian planning in Somalia, REACH monitors needs in southern and central Somalia through the assessment of hard-to-reach areas. This assessment provides monthly data and analysis on the humanitarian situation in the settlements located in the 7 target regions.