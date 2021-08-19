Somalia: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas (June 2021)

CONTEXT

The humanitarian situation in Somalia has been worsened by a recent double climate disaster - drought in two thirds of the country and flooding in other areas - and the impact of political tensions, COVID-19 and the worst desert locust infestation in years. The impacts of two consecutive belowaverage rainfall seasons on crop and livestock production are driving high food assistance needs in Somalia, where Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) levels of food insecurity are projected to remain widespread through to January 2022. In addition to weather shocks, food availability and access are constrained by conflict in southern and central Somalia, uncertainty over the parliamentary and presidential elections, and rising staple cereal prices linked to low domestic production and high global food prices. The central and southern regions of Somalia are characterised by relatively high levels of needs, insecurity, and limited humanitarian access.

Simultaneously, these regions host the largest proportion of internally displaced persons (IDPs); an estimated 1.4 million of the approximately 2.6 million IDPs in Somalia reside in this part of the country. The majority of IDPs settle in camps located around large urban centres. Security and logistical constraints limit the data available on population needs in these territories.

To help address these critical information gaps and to assist humanitarian planning in Somalia, REACH monitors needs in southern and central Somalia through the assessment of hard-to-reach areas. This assessment provides monthly data and analysis on the humanitarian situation in the settlements located in the 7 target regions of Bay, Bakool, Gedo, Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, Middle Juba and Lower Juba.