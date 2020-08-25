Somalia: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas (February 2020)

CONTEXT

The central and southern regions of Somalia are characterised by relatively high levels of needs, insecurity, and limited humanitarian access. Simultaneously, these regions host the largest proportion of internally displaced persons (IDPs); an estimated 1.4 million of the approximately 2.6 million IDPs in Somalia reside in this part of the country. The majority of IDPs settle in camps located around large urban centres. Security and logistical constraints limit the data available on population needs in these territories.

To help address these critical information gaps and to assist humanitarian planning in Somalia, REACH monitors needs in southern and central Somalia through the assessment of hard-to-reach areas. This assessment provides monthly data and analysis on the humanitarian situation in the settlements located in the 7 target regions.

METHODOLOGY

The Hard-to-Reach Areas assessment uses an Area of Knowledge (AOK) methodology, whereby the settlements are assessed remotely through the face-to-face interviews with key informants (KIs) who have been recently displaced to IDP camps around Baidoa and Mogadishu. The KIs must meet the selection criteria of either being displaced from their previous settlement less than one month prior to data collection, or having visited their previous settlement in the month prior to the data collection. Additionally, KIs are selected if they have stayed in the settlement on which they report for longer than one month. The minimum number of interviews required to report on each settlement is two. Responses of KIs are aggregated to the settlement level. For more details on this see the methodology section on p. 8. For all data presented in this factsheet, the recall period is one month preceding data collection.

Findings from this assessment should be considered as indicative only and are not representative of the whole population of the assessed regions. Rather, they are best understood as an initial indication of needs in assessed settlements. Unless specified otherwise, the findings in this factsheet are presented as a percentage of aggregated settlement-level responses.