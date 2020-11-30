Somalia: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas (August 2020)

Contex

The first case of COVID-19 was officially confirmed in Somalia in March.1 This co-occurred with a large-scale locust invasion and floods; a situation that is predicted to further exacerbate socio-economic vulnerabilities of the population. Disruption of supply chains due to pandemic and weather conditions led to depletion of stock and increase of prices of food and non-food items (NFIs), thus putting additional burden on the most vulnerable people.

The central and southern regions of Somalia are characterised by relatively high levels of needs, insecurity, and limited humanitarian access. Simultaneously, these regions host the largest proportion of internally displaced persons (IDPs); an estimated 1.4 million of the approximately 2.6 million IDPs in Somalia reside in this part of the country. The majority of IDPs settle in camps located around large urban centres. Security and logistical constraints limit the data available on population needs in these territories.

To help address these critical information gaps and to assist humanitarian planning in Somalia, REACH monitors needs in southern and central Somalia through the assessment of hard-to-reach areas. This assessment provides monthly data and analysis on the humanitarian situation in the settlements located in the 7 target regions.