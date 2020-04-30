Somalia + 1 more
Somalia and Ethiopia - Floods update (NMA, NOAA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 April 2020)
- Since 20 April, heavy rain has been affecting most of Somalia States and territories (particularly South West, Jubaland, Banadir, Puntland, and Somaliland), as well as the neighbouring central and south Ethiopia since 24 April, causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected area is the Juba river basin and the Shabelle river basin.
- As of 29 April, in Somalia, UN OCHA, FAO and media report 10 fatalities, a number of missing people, around 20 injured, around 83,000 displaced, and around 60,000 affected people, as well as damage to infrastructure in Qardho Town (Bari Region, west Puntland).
- In Ethiopia, 4 fatalities, several injured people, 2,400 people affected, damaged houses and infrastructure were reported in the Dire Dawa City area (around 340 km east of Addis Ababa).
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over south Somalia and central Ethiopia.