Somalia: Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Situation July - September 2020 and Projection for October - December 2020

Up to 2.1 million people in Somalia expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in late 2020. Approximately 850,000 children will likely be acute malnourished.

Overview

Due to the combined effects of widespread and severe flooding, desert locust infestation, socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 and the cumulative impacts of previous shocks, up to 2.1 million people across Somalia are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) through December 2020 in the absence of humanitarian assistance. In addition, 849,900 children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished through August 2021.

Sustained and large-scale humanitarian assistance and government support are currently preventing a more severe situation in many areas. Desert locusts continue to pose a serious risk of damage to both pasture and crops at least until the end of 2020. In the current period, between July and September, the number of people in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) was estimated at 1.3 million.

The 2020 Deyr (October-December) rainfall season is likely to be below-average to average across the country, which could lead to drought and trigger a worsening of the humanitarian situation if the 2021 Gu (April-June) season rainfall is also delayed or performs poorly.