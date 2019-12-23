Somalia access: Regions and districts with access constraints and attacks on health care (as of December 2019)

Access constraints

Armed groups, checkups, bureaucratic or other access impediments are present and actively restrict humanitarian activities. Operations in these areas are often severely restricted or impossible. Even with adequate resources, partners would be unable to reach more than a minority of the targeted people in need. It is extremely difficult to reach, establish availability, functionality and access to health care services in these areas.

Attacks on health

Attacks on health are acts of verbal or physical violence or obstruction or threat of violence that interferes with the availability, access and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services during emergencies. The following is an overview of the recorded attacks to date.