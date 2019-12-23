23 Dec 2019

Somalia access: Access constraints and attacks on health care (as of December 2019)

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 21 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.77 MB)

Access constraints

Access is extremely difficult or impossible in the marked areas. Armed groups, checkups, bureaucratic or other access impediments are present and actively restrict humanitarian activities.

Operations in these areas are often severely restricted or impossible. Even with adequate resources, partners would be unable to reach more than a minority of the targeted people in need.

It is extremely difficult to reach, establish availability, functionality and access to health care services in these areas.

Attacks on health care

Attacks on health are acts of verbal or physical violence or obstruction or threat of violence that interferes with the availability, access and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services during emergencies. The following is an overview of the recorded attacks to date.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.