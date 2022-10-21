Somalia

Somalia 2022 Post Gu Food Security and Nutrition Outcomes and Projections, 12 September 2022

Planning, assessment, analysis and vetting of the results were conducted in collaboration with government institutions, local and international NGOs, technical partners, UN agencies and IASC Clusters.

• Briefing of government and partners on 2022 Post Gu assessment plan and survey protocol – May 2022

• Regional Planning Workshop/Training for rural food security assessment: Hargeisa, Garowe, Galkacyo,
Dhusamareb, Beletweyne, Mogadishu, Baidoa,
Dollow and Kismayo: Jul 2022

• Fieldwork (food security and nutrition data collection): Jun-Jul 2022

• Regional Analyses Workshops: 9-14 Aug 2022

• IPC Analyses Workshops and Technical Vetting: 15-25 Aug

• Briefing for UN Heads of Humanitarian Agencies: 8 Sep

• Briefing for Senior Government Officials and Technical Officers: 11 Sep

• Final Dissemination to All Stakeholders: 12 Sep

