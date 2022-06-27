Somalia: 2022 Drought Impact Snapshot (As of June 2022)

The drought emergency in Somalia further deteriorated between May and June, leading to the a higher prioritization of a number of districts. In Lower Shabelle, six districts shifted from Operational Priority Area (OPA) 3 to OPA 1 (Afgooye, Baraawe, Kurtunmaarey, Marka, Qoryooley and Sablaale), with over 331,000 affected people including 2,600 who are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity. Another six districts in Middle Shabelle, Lower Juba, Middle Shabelle, Bari and Awdal regions also moved from OPA 3 to OPA 1 due to low response and an increase in the number of people in IPC Phase 4. According to the latest FSNAU data (May-September 2022), more than 45,200 people in Banadir were in IPC Phase 5. The districts of Burtinle, Buuhoodle, Doolow, Eyl, and Galdgob were classified as facing Emergency levels of food insecurity, which shifted them from OPA 2 to OPA 1. All districts with populations in IPC Phase 4 are classified as OPA 1.

Balcad, Berbera, Borama, Bossaso, Caynabo, Gebiley, and Jalalaqsi districts have moved from OPA 2 to OPA 3 due to high inter-cluster response reach and lower levels of food insecurity (50-60 per cent of the population in IPC Phase 2). Clusters have over-reached targets by 116 per cent in Berbera, 114 per cent in Gebiley and 106 per cent in Jalalaqsi. These districts also had lower displacement rates when compared to others.