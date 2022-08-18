Somalia: 2022 Drought Impact Snapshot (As of August 2022)

7.8M NUMBER OF PEOPLE AFFECTED BY DROUGHT

1M NUMBER OF PEOPLE DISPLACED BY DROUGHT

Bay and Bakool are the most affected areas. All nine districts are under OPA 1, with over one million people affected by drought, including 109,680 who are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, and 145,931 people who have been displaced.

The situation has deteriorated in the eight districts that moved from OPA3 to OPA2, one in Awdal (Lughaye), two in Bari (Bandarbeyla, Bossaso), one in Middle Shabelle (Balcad), two in Sool and Sanaag (Caynabo, Ceel Afweyn), one in Togdheer (Sheikh) and one in Woqooyi Galbeed (Gebiley). Over 671,000 people in these eight districts are affected by drought. At more than 298,000, Banadir has the highest number of people displaced by drought and remains in OPA1.

Adan Yabaal, Cadale, Iskushuban and Taleex districts in Middle Shabelle, Bari and Sool regions have moved from OPA 2 to OPA 3 due to high inter-cluster response reach, lower displacement and lower levels of food insecurity.