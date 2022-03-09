Somalia: 2022 Drought Impact Snapshot (As of 9 March 2022)

At least 4.5 million people have been affected by extreme drought in Somalia.

Of these people, almost 671,000 have been displaced from their homes in search of food, water and pasture, according to PRMN. The drought emergency is expected to get worse ahead of the next rainy season in April. Severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks. Cases of measles and Acute Watery Diarrhoea /cholera are on the rise. Widespread livestock deaths are reported and the prices of commodities like food, fuel, water and fodder are spiking.

Local communities, authorities and humanitarian partners continue scaling up assistance within available resources. Operational priority areas have been identified to provide a roadmap for drought response coordination and implementation; they will be regularly updated as the situation evolves. The Somalia Humanitarian Fund has launched an early allocation of US$25 million to provide immediate assistance to communities hard-hit by the drought emergency in priority locations. Additional funding for priority sectors is urgently required to save lives and livelihoods.