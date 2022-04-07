Somalia: 2022 Drought Impact Snapshot (As of 5 April 2022)

Somalia is facing the risk of famine; about 4.9 million people are affected by extreme drought conditions, of whom 719,000 have been displaced from their homes in search of water, food, and pasture. Hunger is rising, with 4.1 million people projected to face severe or near complete food shortages through mid-2022. Up to 80 per cent of the water sources across the country are drying up, including the Shabelle and Juba rivers whose water levels are below historic minimum levels. An estimated 3.5 million people lack sufficient access to water. The situation may worsen as prevailing La Niña conditions are most likely to result in a historic, fourth consecutive below-average rainfall season in April-June. Humanitarian partners, authorities and local communities have prioritized responses, re-programmed activities and scaled up assistance to meet staggeringly increased needs. In January and February, humanitarian partners reached almost 2 million people with life-saving assistance. The World Bank has provided $45 million in re-programmed and new resources for the drought response. Sustained humanitarian assistance, improved humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas and urgent additional funding for priority sectors, are needed to prevent the loss of lives and livelihoods and to avert the risk of famine.