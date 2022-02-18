Somalia: 2022 Drought - Impact and Response Snapshot (As of 15 February 2022)

Drought has deepened in Somalia with more than 4.3 million people affected, up from 3.2 million in December 2021. The number of people displaced internally has more than doubled from 245,000 to about 554,500 people in January, according to PRMN, most from Galgadud, Mudug and Bay districts. Severe water shortages are reported in 66 out of 74 districts, leading to increased water prices and heightened risk of diseases. Crop failure has been reported in the central regions, with below-season production in the south and northwestern regions, resulting in the third lowest deyr harvest since 1995 in southern Somalia. Due to the combined effects of poor rains and insecurity, about 4.1 million people need urgent food assistance. Global Acute Malnutrition is serious and critical in some of the worst affected areas. Resource-based conflicts over water and pasture, and risks of gender abuse are on the rise. Humanitarian partners have reached about 856,000 people with assistance, but additional funding for priority sectors is urgently required to save lives and livelihoods, including substantive and early funding for the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan.