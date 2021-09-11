Somalia
Somalia 2021 Post Gu Food Security and Nutrition Outcomes and Projections
2021 Post-Gu Assessment, Analysis and Vetting Process
Planning, assessment, analysis and vetting of the results were conducted in collaboration with government, UN agencies, local and international NGOs and technical partners.
Briefing of partners on 2021 Post Gu assessment plan and survey protocol – May/Jun 2021
Regional Planning Workshop/Training for rural food security assessment: Hargeisa, Garowe, Galkacyo,
Dhusamareb, Beletweyne, Mogadishu, Baidoa, Dollow and Kismayo: Jul 2021
Fieldwork (data collection): Jun-Jul 2021
Regional Analyses Workshops: 11-15 Aug 2021
IPC Analyses Workshops and Technical Vetting: 16-23 Aug
Technical Briefing for Government (virtual): 7 Sep
Briefing for Senior Government Officials: (virtual): 8 Sep
Final Dissemination to All Stakeholders (virtual): 9 Sep
Participation in the 2021 Post Gu IPC Analysis:
Total number of participants: 200 participants
Government institutions: 56 participants
- Federal Government of Somalia
- Galmudug
- Hirshabelle
- Southwest
- Jubaland
- Puntland
- Somaliland
NGOs/INGOs: 45 participants
Local Universities (UOH, PSU): 3 participants
Technical partners (FEWS NET, IPC GSU and): 10 participants
UN (FAO/FSNAU, WFP, UNICEF, OCHA, UNHCR): 79 participants
Food Security, Nutrition and Protection Clusters: 7 participants