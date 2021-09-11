Somalia

Somalia 2021 Post Gu Food Security and Nutrition Outcomes and Projections

2021 Post-Gu Assessment, Analysis and Vetting Process

Planning, assessment, analysis and vetting of the results were conducted in collaboration with government, UN agencies, local and international NGOs and technical partners.

  • Briefing of partners on 2021 Post Gu assessment plan and survey protocol – May/Jun 2021

  • Regional Planning Workshop/Training for rural food security assessment: Hargeisa, Garowe, Galkacyo,
    Dhusamareb, Beletweyne, Mogadishu, Baidoa, Dollow and Kismayo: Jul 2021

  • Fieldwork (data collection): Jun-Jul 2021

  • Regional Analyses Workshops: 11-15 Aug 2021

  • IPC Analyses Workshops and Technical Vetting: 16-23 Aug

  • Technical Briefing for Government (virtual): 7 Sep

  • Briefing for Senior Government Officials: (virtual): 8 Sep

  • Final Dissemination to All Stakeholders (virtual): 9 Sep

  • Participation in the 2021 Post Gu IPC Analysis:

  • Total number of participants: 200 participants

  • Government institutions: 56 participants

    • Federal Government of Somalia
    • Galmudug
    • Hirshabelle
    • Southwest
    • Jubaland
    • Puntland
    • Somaliland

  • NGOs/INGOs: 45 participants

  • Local Universities (UOH, PSU): 3 participants

  • Technical partners (FEWS NET, IPC GSU and): 10 participants

  • UN (FAO/FSNAU, WFP, UNICEF, OCHA, UNHCR): 79 participants

  • Food Security, Nutrition and Protection Clusters: 7 participants

