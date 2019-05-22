Somalia 2019 Gu Season Rainfall Update Issued on 22/05/2019

This bulletin provides a summary of the progress of observed rainfall for the current Gu season in Somalia

The 2019 Gu (March/April-June) season rainfall season was marked by a delayed start in most parts of the country. The distribution of the rains have been poor in terms of quantity, temporal and spatial distribution throughout March and May. The month of May saw increased rainfall activities in the first half of the month with some stations recording moderate to heavy rains. Although this comes too late for most crop growing areas, the rains in May led to replenishment of pasture and ground water sources in most of the pastoral areas that have been affected by moderate to severe drought since January 2019.

Exacerbated by below-average 2018 Deyr (October-December) season rainfall, the cumulative 2019 Gu season rainfall is way below the long-term average and not sufficient to fully address the water shortage across Somalia. As a result, mild to moderate drought conditions are still present in many areas across the country. The table below is a brief summary of the rainfall situation for the current Gu season. An update will be issued every 10-days throughout the remainder of the season.