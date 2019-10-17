17 Oct 2019

Somalia: 2019 Deyr rainfall Update (As of 17 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.56 MB)

The Deyr rains (September-December) began in some parts of the country, according to the FAO-led Somalia Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM). Parts of the north eastern regions started to receive rains in mid-September and the last week of September also saw moderate rains in parts of the Gedo region in Jubaland. The rains are projected to be more widespread during the coming weeks as indicated in the map and the season is expected to end in early December.

There is high risk of flooding along the Juba and Shabelle rivers given the onset of rains in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands. Areas to watch along the Shabelle River include Beletweyne town and its environs; where the river is currently near bankfull and other riverine towns in the Lower Shabelle region. Areas to watch along the Juba include Luuq and the mid reaches of the River. The flood risk could be further exacerbated by weak river embankments and open river banks commonly seen in Somalia.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.