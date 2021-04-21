Somali Shock Responsive Safety Nets (SRSN) learning event

Somalia’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MoHADM), the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) and the Somali Cash Consortium held a learning event on Shock Responsive Safety Nets on 19th April 2021.

50 people attended the event hosted by the Somali Cash Consortium in Mogadishu, Nairobi and online. The learning event was the culmination of a 12-month pilot project during which the learning partner Humanitarian Outcomes Ltd, captured learning and feedback from participants on Shock Responsive Safety Nets in Somalia. Sessions covered: Response modalities, a comparison between the advantages and disadvantages of anticipatory action, regular humanitarian response, crisis modifiers Forecast-Based Financing and Shock Responsive Safety Nets; Triggering and early warning systems, looking at MoHADM’ s National Early Warning centre in Mogadishu, the key Early Warning roles and responsibilities and the role of automatic / remotely sensed triggers; Communication and accountability, hearing from MoLSA’s Baxnaano programme on their communication and accountability systems, and considering which systems and channel would be best in future for the Somali safety Net.

Director General at the MoLSA, Mr Abdullahi Mohamed Ahmed said: “ I am pleased to join you today for this learning event on shock responsive safety net pilot, I appreciate the invitation extended by MoHADM and ECHO. I believe this is very crucial event. The Somali population continues to face various shocks ranging from flood, drought, locusts and the recent COVID-19 pandemic that are wreaking havoc on people’s lives and economy. This shock disproportionally impacts the poor people and it’s our responsibility to invest in building the long term resilience of vulnerable population.”

MoHADMs' DRM Department Director, Mr Khadar Sh. Mohamed Nur said: “I thank everyone who participated in the event today. We have all learnt a lot through the time of this project and other programmes will be able to apply this learning. The Government of Somalia is committed to working with partners and I appreciate the commitment of all stakeholders to this work.”

DG ECHO Technical Assistant, Quentin Le Gallo said: “It was a very good opportunity and a conducive environment to learn and share. Now, there is lots to do to put this learning into practice. It will be a lot of work, but we have all reached a milestone here. I want to thank everyone for the work they have put in.”

Somali Cash Consortium Director, Alessandro Bini said: “A Shock Responsive component is a vital part of the future Somali Safety Net. This report shows significant steps have already been made by the Somali Government. All parties should work together to ensure the system is funded, functional and meets international best practice.” The plenary and breakout sessions allowed stakeholders to validate the learning report’s findings and recommendations. The full report of the learning event will be finalised and shared in the coming days.

