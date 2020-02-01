01 Feb 2020

Somali security forces, AMISOM troops in joint civil-military coordination training

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

Beletweyne, 31 January 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has conducted a workshop to improve working relations with humanitarian actors, Somali security forces and the civilian population.

The four-day training took place in Beletweyne, Hirshabelle State, with the support of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Participants included AMISOM civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) officers from the Ethiopian and Djiboutian contingents, AMISOM Police, Somali National Army, Somali Police Force, and representatives of local communities.

They were taken through humanitarian and civil-military coordination guidelines and how the military and humanitarian agencies could collaborate to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and protect women and children.

The AMISOM Humanitarian Liaison Officer, Jackson Robert Basoronga, said it was important to co-ordinate civil-military efforts to ensure a more comprehensive approach towards sustaining peace and stability in Somalia.

First Lieutenant, Jama’a Dodishe, a participant from the Somali National Army, said the training was good as he had gained valuable skills on how uniformed personnel, can support communities and protect civilians.

Another participant from the Somali Police Force, Mowlid Salad Omar, said he had gained insight on the role of the police in enhancing collaboration with the civilian population.

The AMISOM Djiboutian contingent commander, Col. Mohamed Ibrahim Moussa, noted that the training was important in improving civil-military cooperation skills for AMISOM and the Somali security forces.

