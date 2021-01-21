Somali Relief and Recovery Program (SRRP) - Somaliland, Puntland, Galmudug and Jubbaland States of Somalia, Endline Assessment Report December 2020

Introduction

Due to repeated climate shocks, continued conflict, and protracted displacement mean that Somalia remains one of the most prolonged humanitarian crises in the world. Over 4.2 million people, including 2.5 million children are estimated to need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2019. Significant displacement and destitution driven by the 2016/17 drought and protracted conflict have left more than 1.5 million people across Somalia facing acute food insecurity through June 2019 with 903,100 children under the age of five are likely to be malnourished in 2019 including 138,200 who are likely to be severely malnourished.

Women and children like in many other instances of conflicts represented the majority of the 2.6 million people displaced across the country; including over 1 million who were displaced in 2018 alone. Discrimination and exclusion of women, girls, and socially marginalized groups persist; worsened the level of acute humanitarian needs. An estimated 525,000 people in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug regions are in IPC Phases 3 and 4. Displaced women and girls, in particular, are at risk of domestic violence as well as rape and sexual abuse by armed civilians, government forces, and militia members.

As a result, the call for humanitarian assistance to drought-affected communities by the Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug administrations between February and April 2019 bore some fruits. In response to the said needs and based on key needs identified by CARE assessments and corroborated by reports from other agencies, the Somalia Relief and Recovery Program (SRRP) came in place.

The Somalia Relief and Recovery Project-SRRP main goal was to address the most urgent and basic needs of drought affected communities in Bari, Galgaduud, Lower Juba, Mudug, Sanaag, Hiraan, and Sool regions that have been severely affected by the recurrent drought crisis. In particular, the project aimed to improve access to safe water and hygiene to drought-affected communities, provide temporary employment opportunities, and delivered treatment services for acutely malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women, provide basic health services, and protection services. The project also aimed at improving coordination through Somalia NGO consortium to concert and coordinate efforts to adequately address the recurrent humanitarian challenges in Somalia.

The SRRP 12-month project was built on the achievements of the 2018 – 2019 USAID/OFDA-funded program. The project specifically targeted IDPs, pastoralists, returnees and vulnerable groups of host communities prioritizing women-headed households, persons living with disability, the elderly, and adolescent girls. USAID/OFDA-funded activities were complemented with funding from USAID/FFP,

GAC, UNOCHA, WFP and UNICEF in the program areas.

At the inception of the program, a baseline study was carried out to establish the baseline indicators for measurement across the project period and at closure. The baseline findings and the recommendations (we believe) established benchmarks against which we can track shifts in program indicators as a result of the various project activities implemented by the program over the last one year. The purpose of the endline evaluation is therefore to check how the indicators measured at baseline have evolved over the last year, due to impact of programming and its activities.