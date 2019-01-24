Somali Relief and Development Action (SRDA) – Somali Humanitarian Fund Program Launching Ceremony Luuq district, Gedo region – Somalia

LUUQ, Gedo Region, Jubaland, Somalia – 20th January, 2019, Somali Relief and Development Action – SRDA is excited to officially launch the Somali Humanitarian Fund – SHF Funded Program that will be implemented in Luuq district.

The integrated emergency program will respond to the droughts needs in Gedo region in Somalia. With three cross-cutting sectors, the program will provide treatment to malnourished under five children, Pregnant and lactating mother while addressing the underlying causes of malnutrition such Health, Water and Sanitation and Hygiene.

Speaking at Today event, the District Medical Officer (DMO), Mr. Abdirizack Kadiye said “This is a very important program at a very critical time for the district as well as the region. I will like to thank the donor SHF and the implementing partners for starting this program. I am confident that it will produce a wonderful result for our people”

Concluding the event, Luuq District Commissioner, Mr. Mohamed Hussein commended the remarkable work the international community particularly the UN and other donors has been going for the Somali people specifically the people in the region.

For more information, visit www.srdaorganization.org

For Media Inquiries:

James Makokha Saita Donor Relation / Communication Specialist Phone: +254 721 826 979 Email: jmsiaita@srdaorganization.org

SRDA

Somali Relief and Development Action (SRDA) is a growing national organization that is committed to helping disasters and conflict affected communities to prepare, recover and adopt crisis situation. Our programs are design to respond to the need of the communities when they need the most.

Led by experience and committed staff, our programs cover wide range of sectors that include Emergency Response, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods, Protection and Governance. With Programs in Somaliland, Punt land and South Central Somalia, our approach to is to design durable, sustainable and long lasting solution to problems affecting the communities we come care and works with throughout the country.