Somali Police officers trained on prevention and handling of sexual violence cases

Belet Weyne, 30 June 2018 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has embarked on a seven-day training for Somali Police officers on sexual and gender-based violence.

The workshop, being held in Belet Weyne, the headquarters of Hiran region, has attracted 25 police officers from different departments including the community policing unit.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Superintendent of Police Seth Tay, from AMISOM Police Training and Development Unit, said the training seeks to empower Somali police officers to formulate strategies that will facilitate quick response to sexual and gender-based violence cases that frequently occur in the region.

“The aim of the course is to equip SPF (Somali Police Force) with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude necessary to appropriately respond to and collaborate with other stakeholders to effectively deal with SGBV (sexual and gender-based violence) related crimes in the Hiran region,” said Superintendent Tay.

The key areas to be covered during the training include introduction to SGBV and its causes and effects on the community. The officers will also be trained on the techniques of interviewing suspects, how to receive complaints from victims and how to handle abused children.

The trainees will also be equipped with skills on how to collect criminal and forensic evidence in cases involving sexual violence, handling of crime scenes and application of preventive strategies in the communities.

Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin, the governor of Hiran region who officially opened the training urged the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity and apply the skills gained to improve policing in their respective communities.

“You represent the whole of Somalia, particularly HirShabelle state, Hiran region and Belet Weyne district. The skills you gain from here have to be applied in the communities where you come from. When we get trained as the police, we are able to undertake the tasks at our police stations in terms investigations, follow up and detention of suspects,” said Mr. Maalin.

He urged the officers to take their work seriously, saying policing was critical in stabilizing the country and achieving lasting peace and security.

Duniya Ibrahim Hassan from Criminal Investigation Department at Belet Weyne Police Station expressed hope that the training would positively impact the operations in handling cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Today we have undertaken training on sexual and gender-based violence and how to handle vulnerable people especially women and children. We really understood the lessons and it is very important. We will go back to the community and also the police stations and handle those matters. People will benefit from this training,” she said.