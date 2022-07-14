Somali NGO Consortium Annual Report 2021

2021 AT A GLANCE

2021 membership was 87 Local/National and International NGOs. 113 others non-direct humanitarian actors also receive our services

NGO Consortium Co-chaired IASC Result Group 1 SubGroup on Operationalization Localization

Organized and conducted various advocacy engagements and produced key messages for a unied voice for parntners

Launch of the new Strategic Plan for 2021 – 2026

Introduction of the new Gender Working Group

Promoted and supported government policies/laws on behalf of NGOs by actively engaging in the development and consultation processes