Somali NGO Consortium Annual Report 2021

2021 AT A GLANCE
2021 membership was 87 Local/National and International NGOs. 113 others non-direct humanitarian actors also receive our services
NGO Consortium Co-chaired IASC Result Group 1 SubGroup on Operationalization Localization
Organized and conducted various advocacy engagements and produced key messages for a unied voice for parntners
Launch of the new Strategic Plan for 2021 – 2026
Introduction of the new Gender Working Group
Promoted and supported government policies/laws on behalf of NGOs by actively engaging in the development and consultation processes