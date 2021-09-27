Somali Essential Medicines List (December 2019)

Acknowledgment

The Federal Ministry of Health and Human Service extends its sincere gratitude to the World Health Organization (WHO) for their tremendous contribution in finalizing the updated list of the Somali Technical Medicine List (SEML).

MoH in collaboration with WHO conducted several joint consultative review meeting in November 2017 with the purpose of finalizing the Somali Essential Medicines List (SEML). A final draft was later produced after the joint meeting. The first publication of Somali essential medicines list was done in 1998 covering Somali standard treatment guidelines, training manual on rational management and use of medicines at the primary health care level which included the Somalia List of Essential Medicines.

This SEML was last updated in 2006, including additional sections on rational management and use of medicines, covering the areas of procurement, storage and dispensing, information on irrational practices such as misuse of injections, overuse of antibiotics and the importance of making a correct diagnosis.

The updated list will be used as working document for the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) to ensure efficient and comprehensive supply of medicines to the Somali people is well maintained.

The SEML will complement treatment guidelines and other health related documents with the objective of standardizing medical care across all regions in Somalia.

The Ministry expressed its gratitude to WHO (Somalia) under the leadership of WHO Representative Dr Mamunur Rahman Malik together with his technical team especially in the department of Essential Medicine and Pharmaceutical Policies (EMP) that is led by Dr. Mohamed Bin Shahna and the entire team for their tireless work in updating and finalizing the SEML.

The Ministry further appreciates all the technical and financial support provided to the Ministry of Health and Human Service especially in the Department of Essential Medicine Policies and Health Products at WHO/HQ that is led by Dr Nicola Magrini and Dr Lorenzo Moja in the department of EMP The Ministry would also like to recognize the efforts deployed by all regional states’ health experts including doctors, pharmacists and directors of health programs for their contribution in finalizing this SEML.

The Ministry believes in, this SEML will be a guiding tool for all stakeholders in all matters related to procurements, management, distribution and regulation of medicines, this will ensure the availability of adequate essential medicines with a good qualities are brought into the country.

We thank you for your continuous support and we always count on your assistance towards contributing to the overall vision of the Ministry which is, ensuring all Somali people have access to better healthcare services.