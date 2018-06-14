Somali communities to play bigger role in the implementation of quick impact projects

Mogadishu, 14 June 2018 – A three-day workshop to evaluate Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) implemented by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has recommended increased involvement of local Somali communities in the selection and execution of community projects.

The meeting which concluded in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Wednesday emphasized the importance of promoting local ownership of the projects.

“We can only do this if we ensure at the beginning that we include the community in the selection process because this is the stage where they can be able to implement and accept the projects after handover,” Dr. Opiyo Ododa, the AMISOM Senior Civil Affairs Officer, told participants at the workshop, which brought together resource persons from AMISOM, the African Union Commission headquartered in Addis Ababa and other stakeholders.

Dr. Ododa highlighted the need for greater inclusion of Somalis in the execution of QIPs, so as to better facilitate the transition of responsibilities from AMISOM to local communities.

QIPs are small scale, low cost programmes that are planned and implemented within a short period of time and have a rapid positive impact on targeted communities. In Somalia’s case, AMISOM implements QIPs through its Civil Affairs Unit.

The just concluded meeting discussed gaps in conceptualization, design and implementation of QIPs, and proposed possible solutions.

“As AMISOM we are looking at the transition in Somalia, and the transition in Somalia will require us to be able to position Somalis at a point where they can be able to carry out their activities on their own. So most of our programmes are going to enable the Somalis to take over their responsibilities,” Dr. Ododa observed.

Going forward, he noted, AMISOM will intensify engagements with communities in recovered areas to agree on most suitable projects.

“We are also going to work with the Somalis, particularly in the recovered areas to ensure the activities we do between the time of recovery, up to nine months, are carried out in manner that will be able to support the transition process in Somalia,” the AMISOM official explained.

QIPs, Dr. Ododa noted, are crucial to the provision of life saving activities and boost early recovery, thereby improving the quality of the life in liberated areas.

Speaking at the same event, Sandra Adong Oder, a Representative of the African Union Commission, described QIPs as “a game-changer” in Somalia’s stabilization process.

“QIPs are a game changer in the context of the transition plan of Somalia. Quick Impact projects dividends, if done well, can actually bring peace to the country we call our home in Somalia,” Ms. Oder noted.

Other recommendations agreed upon at the meeting include the implementation of sustainable and justifiable projects accessible to local populations; strengthening communication and coordination among stakeholders through weekly meetings; identifying policy gaps; ensuring timely implementation and mainstreaming gender issues into projects.

The recommendations from the workshop are expected to strengthen the process of implementing of QIPs.