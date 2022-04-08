Somali Cash Consortium MPCA Midline Assessment (December 2021)

Overview

The Somali Cash Consortium's (SCC) multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) program provides monthly unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) to vulnerable populations in disaster/conflict affected Somali regions. It is primarily funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and led by Concern Worldwide. It is implemented by six partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs): ACTED, Concern Worldwide, Cooperazione Internazionale (COOPI), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Save the Children (SCI). The SCC is distributing six rounds of UCTs from July to December 2021, to selected beneficiary households across ten districts in ten regions. To monitor the ongoing impact of the UCTs on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers and a midline assessment after the third round, which will be followed by an endline assessment after the sixth round of transfers. This factsheet presents key findings from the midline assessment as well as comparison of some key indicators from the baseline assessment. The figures in grey highlight the magnitude of change from the baseline to the midline for relevant indicators.