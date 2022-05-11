Somali Cash Consortium MPCA Drought Response Top-up Baseline Assessment

Overview

The Somali Cash Consortium's (SCC) multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) programme provides monthly unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) to vulnerable populations in disaster/conflict-affected Somali regions. In light of the drought, the SCC, with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and led by Concern Worldwide, further expanded its MPCA response to reach the most drought-affected communities and households. The SCC consists of six implementing partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs): ACTED, Concern Worldwide (the lead agency), Cooperazione Internazionale (COOPI), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Save the Children (SCI). The SCC distributed a three-month worth UCT among selected beneficiary households across ten districts in five target regions between late February and early March.

To monitor the ongoing impact of the UCT on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, which will be followed by an endline assessment. This factsheet presents key findings from the baseline assessment.