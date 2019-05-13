13 May 2019

Solutions analysis update 2019: Case study on lessons learnt and practices to support (re)integration programming – Mogadishu, Baidoa and Kismayo

from Regional Durable Solutions Secretariat
Published on 13 May 2019
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report presents a progress review and update on durable solutions programming in displacement-affected communities in three urban centres in Somalia: Mogadishu, Baidoa and Kismayo. It is a follow up from the solutions analyses conducted in the same locations in 2016/2017 . These analyses will be repeated every year for the next four years to guide collective work on durable solutions in Somalia and enhance accountability by following the uptake of research and recommendations over time. These annual analyses will also observe the evolution of the durable solutions landscape in Somalia in terms of progress and achievements, challenges and opportunities, and critical success factors to adapt programming.

As of 2019, the pieces of the durable solutions puzzle are present but have not yet come together in a cohesive manner in Somalia. Four factors explain this lack of cohesion. First, this is mainly due to the fact that processes to support and foster durable solutions only began in Somalia in 2016. Second, the influence of external actors is limited in settings in which clan dynamics and related power structures largely define the parameters of what is feasible. Third, striking a balance between immediate and longer-term needs is a complex undertaking in situations of protracted displacement, as is the case in Somalia. Prioritising the range of needs of displacementaffected communities is the work of a collective effort that is dependent on building the capacities of all sectors of Somali society, which requires flexible funding available over extended timeframes. Fourth, progress on durable solutions in Somalia is hindered by inadequate levels of information sharing and joint planning, as well as a lack of common tools and standards for monitoring and evaluation. Inclusiveness, transparency and accountability are key to addressing these shortcomings.

