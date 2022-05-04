Slovenia to allocate 100 thousand euros emergency humanitarian aid for those affected by drought in the Horn of Africa

State Secretary Dr Stanislav Raščan took part, via audio-video conferencing, in the hybrid High-Level Roundtable on the Horn of Africa Drought. He announced Slovenia's contribution worth EUR 100,000 for emergency humanitarian aid to the affected people in the region, which will be channelled through the World Food Programme (WFP).

The State Secretary expressed his deep concern at the situation in the Horn of Africa, which is in the grip of one of the worst droughts as a result of three consecutive years of failed rainy seasons. The governments of Kenya and Somalia have declared a state of emergency due to lack of precipitation. Between 15 and 16 million people are currently in need of immediate food aid as a result of droughts in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. In all three countries, 5.7 million children are expected to be acutely malnourished by the end of this year, 1.7 million of them severely malnourished.

State Secretary Dr Raščan expressed his gratitude to organisers for convening the high-level event aimed at providing an emergency response to the drought crisis, which would prevent suffering and death from hunger.

The event was co-organised by the EU and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

