Situation in Somalia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/944) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

I. Introduction

1. The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 17 of Security Council resolution 2592 (2021) and paragraph 41 of resolution 2568 (2021), provides updates on the implementation of those resolutions, including on the mandates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The report covers significant developments from 1 August to 4 November 2021.

II. Political, security and economic overview

A. Political developments

2. Slow progress was made towards the implementation of the agreements of 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 on elections. Upper House elections began on 29 July in all federal member states, with 52 out of 54 seats selected, of which 14 were women, translating into 26 per cent representation by women, but falling short of the minimum 30 per cent quota for women. The National Consultative Council, composed of the Prime Minister, federal member state leaders, the Mayor of Mogadishu and the Governor of the Banaadir Regional Administration, continued their regular engagements and met in Mogadishu on 21 and 22 August. Following the meeting, a seven-point communiqué was issued in which the procedures for financial administration, the selection of electoral delegates and electoral security, among other issues, were clarified. On 23 August, the opposition Council of Presidential Candidates registered its concerns over the role of federal member states in the process of identifying elders responsible for selecting electoral delegates. The National Consultative Council held a virtual meeting on 22 September to discuss the electoral timetable and review preparations for the elections of the House of the People and the collection of candidate fees.

3. On 21 October, an agreement was reached between the President, Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo”, and the Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, of Somalia over tensions that had emerged after the Mr. Roble dismissed the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, on 6 September, for failing to deliver a report on the disappearance of one of the agency’s agents, Ikran Farah Tahlil. On 16 September, Mr. Farmajo announced the suspension of Mr. Roble’s powers, specifically with regard to the appointment and dismissal of officials. Senior Somali officials undertook a series of mediation efforts while international partners, including the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, engaged with all parties to urge a de-escalation of tensions and a resolution of the dispute.

4. In the Hiraan Region of Hirshabelle State, mediation is continuing between disaffected members of the Hawadle clan and the Hirshabelle State administration, including by Hawadle politicians and elders.

5. In “Somaliland”, the President, Muse Bihi Abdi, conducted a reshuffling of the cabinet that followed the parliamentary and local council elections of 31 May, in which the opposition parties had achieved some gains.