Somalia
Situation in Somalia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/798)
Attachments
Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 2 of Security Council resolution 2527 (2020) and paragraph 37 of Council resolution 2520 (2020) and provides updates on the implementation of those resolutions, including on the mandates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The report covers major developments in Somalia from 5 May to 4 August 2020.
Political, security and economic overview
Political developments
On 22 June, the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo”, held a virtual meeting with the leaders of the federal member states and the Governor of Banaadir Region. It was the first time all federal and state leaders had met in a decision-making forum since June 2018, marking an important step towards the resumption of dialogue and collaboration. The leaders agreed to hold a face-to-face summit in July.
To prepare the ground for the July summit, the leaders of the federal member states held a consultative meeting on 11 and 12 July in Dhuusamarreeb. The state leaders issued a communiqué calling for timely elections with no term extension. They also called for inclusive consultations to agree on a viable electoral model that could be implemented within the remaining period of the current Administration ’s term.
The summit was held in Dhuusamarreeb from 18 to 22 July, with the participation of Mr. Farmajo and the Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khayre. The leaders’ discussions focused on the 2020/21 elections. On 22 July, the heads of the Federal Government and the federal member states issued a communiqué, agreeing to hold timely and credible elections acceptable to all Somali stakeholders. They also decided to establish a technical committee comprising representatives of the Federal Government and the federal member states to prepare recommendations on modalities for the holding of elections. They agreed to meet again on 15 August, in Dhuusamarreeb, to consider those recommendations.