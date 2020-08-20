Situation in Somalia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/798)

Introduction

Political, security and economic overview

Political developments

On 22 June, the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo”, held a virtual meeting with the leaders of the federal member states and the Governor of Banaadir Region. It was the first time all federal and state leaders had met in a decision-making forum since June 2018, marking an important step towards the resumption of dialogue and collaboration. The leaders agreed to hold a face-to-face summit in July.

To prepare the ground for the July summit, the leaders of the federal member states held a consultative meeting on 11 and 12 July in Dhuusamarreeb. The state leaders issued a communiqué calling for timely elections with no term extension. They also called for inclusive consultations to agree on a viable electoral model that could be implemented within the remaining period of the current Administration ’s term.