Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 25 (18 - 24 June 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
• A total of 304 new cases AWD/cholera were reported in week 25 compared to 292 cases week 24.
• 49% (149) cases were reported from flood affected regions of Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions
• 3 new deaths were reported in week 25 compared to 4 deaths reported in week 24
• The AWD/Cholera death reported in week 25 occurred in Banadir and Lower Shabelle regions.
• A cumulative total of 5,239 cases including 39 deaths have been reported since December 2017
• The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. In 2018 new outbreaks were reported in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar, Bulobarde, Merka, Brava, kurtunwarey and Afgoye
KEY FIGURES
• 304 new cases and 3 new deaths in week
• 51% of the new cases were female
• 35% of the cases were below 2 years
• Cases reported in week 25 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017
• 23 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017
• 5,239 cumulative case including 39 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).