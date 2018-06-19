Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 23 (4th -10th June 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Report
Published on 10 Jun 2018 — View Original
HIGHLIGHTS
- A total of 343 new cases AWD/cholera were reported in week 23 compared to 396 week 22.
- 48% (164) cases were reported from flood affected regions of Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions
- 4 new deaths were reported in week 23 compared to 1 deaths reported in week 22
- The AWD/Cholera death reported in week 23 occurred in Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions.
- A cumulative total of 4,643 cases including 32 deaths have been reported since December 2017
- The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. In 2018 new outbreaks were reported in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar,Bulobarde and Afgoye
KEY FIGURES
- 343 new cases and 4new death in week 23
- 43% of the new cases were female
- 37% of the cases were below 2 years
- Cases reported in week 23 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017
- 22 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017
- 4,643 cumulative case including 32 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%)