19 Jun 2018

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 23 (4th -10th June 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (837.25 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 343 new cases AWD/cholera were reported in week 23 compared to 396 week 22.
  • 48% (164) cases were reported from flood affected regions of Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions
  • 4 new deaths were reported in week 23 compared to 1 deaths reported in week 22
  • The AWD/Cholera death reported in week 23 occurred in Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions.
  • A cumulative total of 4,643 cases including 32 deaths have been reported since December 2017
  • The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. In 2018 new outbreaks were reported in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar,Bulobarde and Afgoye

KEY FIGURES

  • 343 new cases and 4new death in week 23
  • 43% of the new cases were female
  • 37% of the cases were below 2 years
  • Cases reported in week 23 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017
  • 22 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017
  • 4,643 cumulative case including 32 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%)

