Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 22 (28th May - 3rd June 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 396 new cases AWD/cholera were reported in week 22 compared to 357 week 21.

• 47% (186) cases were reported from flood affected regions of Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions

• 1 new death were reported in week 22 compared to 4 deaths reported in week 21

• The AWD/Cholera death reported in week 22 occurred in Banadir.

• A cumulative total of 4,300 cases including 28 deaths have been reported since December 2017

• The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. In 2018 new outbreaks were reported in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar, Bulobarde and Afgoye

• Alerts received from Baidoa,Herale (Galmuduq) and Elwak (Gedo) were negative for AWD.

KEY FIGURES

• 396 new cases and 1new death in week 22

• 50% of the new cases were female

• 38% of the cases were below 2 years

• Cases reported in week 22 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017

• 20 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017

• 4,300 cumulative case including 28 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).