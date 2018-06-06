Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 21 (21st - 27th May 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 357 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera were reported in week 21 compared to 267 and 2 deaths cases in week 20.

• A total of 4 new suspected cholera deaths were reported from Banadir (1) and Lower Jubba (3).

• A cumulative total of 3,904cases including 27 deaths have been reported since December 2017

• The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir, Kismayo,

Jowhar ,Bulobarde and Afgoye started in 2018

• 148 cases were reported from flood affected Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions

KEY FIGURES