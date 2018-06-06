Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 21 (21st - 27th May 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
• A total of 357 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera were reported in week 21 compared to 267 and 2 deaths cases in week 20.
• A total of 4 new suspected cholera deaths were reported from Banadir (1) and Lower Jubba (3).
• A cumulative total of 3,904cases including 27 deaths have been reported since December 2017
• The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir, Kismayo,
Jowhar ,Bulobarde and Afgoye started in 2018
• 148 cases were reported from flood affected Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions
KEY FIGURES
- 357 new cases and 4new deaths in week 21
- 46% of the new cases were female
- 38% of the cases were below 2 years
- Cases reported in week 21 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017
- 19 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017
- 3,904 cumulative case including 27 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).